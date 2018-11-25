Yext Inc (YEXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $16.92 on Friday. Yext has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 91.20%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $32,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 906,894 shares of company stock worth $19,857,056. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

