Workspace Group (WKP) Given New GBX 1,200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,093.25 ($14.29).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 889.50 ($11.62) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 748 ($9.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,040.50 ($13.60).

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 20 ($0.26) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.7 million sq.

