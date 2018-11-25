Workiva (WK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Get Workiva alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WK. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Workiva from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Workiva to $39.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Workiva stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.04. Workiva has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $676,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Klindt sold 3,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $122,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,700 shares of company stock worth $1,886,441. Corporate insiders own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.