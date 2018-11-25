Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Wisdom Tree Investments reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth $22,638,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,854,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,071 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 30.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,843,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 33.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,676,000 after purchasing an additional 878,486 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter worth $3,578,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

