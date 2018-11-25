Wipro Limited (WIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
WIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Macquarie upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.
WIT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.08. 593,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,586. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Wipro by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 41,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wipro by 7,144.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 26,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,931,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.
About Wipro
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.
