Wipro Limited (WIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Macquarie upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

WIT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.08. 593,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,586. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Wipro by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 41,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wipro by 7,144.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 26,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,931,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

