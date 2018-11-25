WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $222,000 Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

In other news, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $222,000 Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/winton-group-ltd-takes-222000-position-in-aerojet-rocketdyne-holdings-inc-ajrd.html.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.