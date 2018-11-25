WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Conn’s Inc (CONN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Conn’s by 485.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 550,663 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter worth approximately $9,529,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Conn’s by 64.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 160,998 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 32.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,526,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Schofman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $25.79 on Friday. Conn’s Inc has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $817.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Conn’s had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $384.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

