Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 27 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34.9% in the first quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 80,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,646,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. AT Bancorp bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morningstar reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Independent Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,993.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,085.14.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,502.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.46 billion, a PE ratio of 330.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,124.74 and a one year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total value of $1,853,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,566.69, for a total value of $2,704,106.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,950 shares of company stock valued at $54,540,968. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 27 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/winthrop-advisory-group-llc-buys-27-shares-of-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.