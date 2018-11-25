William Johnson Purchases 29,962 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) insider William Johnson acquired 29,962 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $399,393.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WBT opened at $13.74 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a return on equity of 88.66% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBT. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Welbilt from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Welbilt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Welbilt from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

