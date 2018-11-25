William Johnson Purchases 29,962 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) insider William Johnson acquired 29,962 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $399,393.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
WBT opened at $13.74 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.23.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a return on equity of 88.66% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBT. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Welbilt from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Welbilt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Welbilt from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
