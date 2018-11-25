Wi Coin (WIC) One Day Volume Hits $17.00

Wi Coin (CURRENCY:WIC) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Wi Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $17.00 worth of Wi Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wi Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wi Coin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wi Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00024487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00128995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00191248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.41 or 0.07942622 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009435 BTC.

About Wi Coin

Wi Coin’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. Wi Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Wi Coin’s official website is www.cryptowi.com . Wi Coin’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto

Wi Coin Token Trading

Wi Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wi Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wi Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wi Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wi Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wi Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.