Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,933 Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $28,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 22.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 45.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Kansas City Southern to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.64.

In other news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $87,319.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,272.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.93, for a total value of $118,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KSU opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $120.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,933 Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/westpac-banking-corp-sells-6933-shares-of-kansas-city-southern-ksu.html.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.