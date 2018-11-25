Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,017 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.04, for a total transaction of $121,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 379,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,769,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.39, for a total transaction of $1,478,198.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,092.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $489.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $359.75 and a one year high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

