Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Becton Dickinson and worth $42,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $242.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $209.91 and a one year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP James C. Lim sold 5,189 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.36, for a total transaction of $1,257,606.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,750.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total value of $9,956,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,688 shares in the company, valued at $22,210,614.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,908 shares of company stock worth $18,085,616 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

