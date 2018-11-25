Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.14

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the period.

