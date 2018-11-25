News headlines about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a daily sentiment score of 1.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

West Mountain Environmental has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.08.

Get West Mountain Environmental alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “West Mountain Environmental (WMT) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 1.36” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/west-mountain-environmental-wmt-receives-daily-news-impact-rating-of-1-36.html.

About West Mountain Environmental

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for West Mountain Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Mountain Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.