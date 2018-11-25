Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 8,322 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 668,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $34,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,140,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,225 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $217,046.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,771.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Gariepy sold 14,431 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $599,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,600 shares of company stock worth $1,802,081 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRQ opened at $39.29 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.96 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 23.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRQ. Barclays downgraded Dril-Quip from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/wells-fargo-company-mn-sells-8322-shares-of-dril-quip-inc-drq.html.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.