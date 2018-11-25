Weatherford International (WFT) vs. Freestone Resources (FSNR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) and Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weatherford International and Freestone Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $5.70 billion 0.11 -$2.81 billion ($1.16) -0.56 Freestone Resources $1.16 million 2.54 -$1.13 million N/A N/A

Freestone Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weatherford International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Weatherford International and Freestone Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 3 8 9 0 2.30 Freestone Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weatherford International presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 436.48%. Given Weatherford International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Freestone Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Weatherford International has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freestone Resources has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and Freestone Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -45.58% -283.53% -8.41% Freestone Resources -110.66% N/A -81.83%

Summary

Weatherford International beats Freestone Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial-lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, down hole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems; sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers for maximum production with minimal cost; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology to operators for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional, and logging and measurement while drilling systems; rotary-steerable systems; high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; managed pressure drilling, conventional mud-logging, drilling instrumentation, gas analysis, well site consultancy, open hole and cased-hole logging services; reservoir solutions and software products; and remediation services. Further, the company provides equipment and drilling tools; tubular handling, management, and connection services; equipment rental services; and onshore contract drilling and related services, as well as operates a fleet of land drilling and work over rigs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

About Freestone Resources

Freestone Resources, Inc., an oil and gas technology development company, engages in developing and marketing technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production. It also provides specialized off-the-road (OTR) tire repair services; offers disposal services for OTR tires; sells used OTR tires; and recycles OTR tires. Freestone Resources, Inc. is based in Ennis, Texas.

