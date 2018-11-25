Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WSBF. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a $12.75 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Waterstone Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 14.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 7,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $131,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after buying an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after buying an additional 59,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Finally, Seidman Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 520,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 41,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.