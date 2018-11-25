Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG) Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,021,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.16% of Washington Prime Group worth $32,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,040,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,877,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 16,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $99,996.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,208.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 13,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $100,047.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,229.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Washington Prime Group stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.87%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.35%.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

