Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Sapphire Star Partners LP

Sapphire Star Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $58,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,415,857.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 18,421 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $1,770,994.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,839,449.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,180,531 shares of company stock valued at $973,815,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $95.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Morningstar set a $96.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

