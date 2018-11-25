W3Coin (W3C) Achieves Market Capitalization of $659,934.00

W3Coin (CURRENCY:W3C) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. W3Coin has a market capitalization of $659,934.00 and $282.00 worth of W3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W3Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. In the last week, W3Coin has traded 48.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00125735 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00189534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.27 or 0.08571648 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009181 BTC.

About W3Coin

W3Coin’s genesis date was July 11th, 2017. W3Coin’s total supply is 99,998,988,889 coins and its circulating supply is 51,738,483,952 coins. W3Coin’s official website is w3coin.net . W3Coin’s official Twitter account is @W3coinsofficial

Buying and Selling W3Coin

W3Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W3Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

