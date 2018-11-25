Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €210.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €209.00 ($243.02) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC set a €166.00 ($193.02) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €192.40 ($223.72).

VOW3 stock opened at €150.98 ($175.56) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 1 year high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

