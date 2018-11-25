VIVO (VIVO) Price Reaches $0.0217

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. One VIVO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, VIVO has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar. VIVO has a total market capitalization of $67,544.00 and $125.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.19 or 0.02886472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.04425776 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00753323 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.01476091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00116490 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.01697532 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00507870 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

VIVO Profile

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 3,934,819 coins and its circulating supply is 3,114,819 coins. The official website for VIVO is www.vivocoin.net . VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIVO is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg . The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIVO

VIVO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

