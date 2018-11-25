Visa Inc (V) Stake Decreased by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 173,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Visa by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 113,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $132.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $273.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.60 and a fifty-two week high of $151.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.09.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

