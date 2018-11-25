Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,425 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.9% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $2,824,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in CVS Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 183,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 32.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 11,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 145.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.18 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.04.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,722,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,875. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

