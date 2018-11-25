Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 61,400 Shares of MacroGenics Inc (MGNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,400 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of MacroGenics worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 4.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,109,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after acquiring an additional 160,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,122,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,472,000 after acquiring an additional 465,948 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 2.3% in the second quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 2,660,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,938,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 149.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 905,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 542,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 672,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

MGNX stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. MacroGenics Inc has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.48. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

