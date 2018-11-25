Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in MarineMax Inc (HZO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.94. MarineMax Inc has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $308.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.60 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Ifs Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $52,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 15,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $387,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,300 shares of company stock worth $3,545,513 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

