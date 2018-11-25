Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 1,409.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 369,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 40.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 126,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 85,493 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the third quarter valued at $1,687,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the first quarter valued at $1,689,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVTI shares. ValuEngine lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Covenant Transportation Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other news, insider John A. Tweed bought 18,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $439,792.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $545,339.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Joey B. Hogan sold 7,300 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $219,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVTI opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.19.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.85 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 9.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

