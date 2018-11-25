Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,487,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,890,000 after purchasing an additional 361,670 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,290,000 after purchasing an additional 987,698 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,998,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,070,000 after purchasing an additional 308,154 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 729.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,836,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $120.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.60 and a 1-year high of $124.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $2,274,276.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,547,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $2,154,193.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,981 shares of company stock worth $36,208,141. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

