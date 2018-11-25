Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.80% of Verisign worth $155,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Verisign by 1,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Verisign by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisign during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Verisign by 954.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Verisign during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Verisign stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $176.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Verisign had a net margin of 41.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $305.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $382,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verisign from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

