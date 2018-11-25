Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 199,075 Shares of Corecivic Inc (CXW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,260,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,075 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.90% of Corecivic worth $54,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corecivic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CXW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of Corecivic stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Corecivic Inc has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $462.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corecivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $54,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,184.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 35,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $909,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/vaughan-nelson-investment-management-l-p-sells-199075-shares-of-corecivic-inc-cxw.html.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.