Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $50.18 Million Position in Fabrinet (FN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,084,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,790 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $50,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fabrinet to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $955,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $313,414.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,081 shares of company stock valued at $7,800,615 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

