Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 184,010 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Keysight Technologies worth $46,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 56.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 239,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 66.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 385,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 153,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 381,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $262,214.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

