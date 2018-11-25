Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $29,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $15,104,000. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 17,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,914,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $15,550,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $178.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $164.76 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Argus lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $209.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

