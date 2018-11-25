Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $22.52 Million Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.07% of Allstate worth $22,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 1,316.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $87.08 and a 12 month high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

In other news, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $64,115.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $115.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

