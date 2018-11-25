Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 1,356 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in BB&T were worth $24,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,492,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,402,389,000 after purchasing an additional 144,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,174,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,666,000 after purchasing an additional 547,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 10.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,054,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,510,000 after purchasing an additional 861,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,401,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,757,000 after purchasing an additional 114,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $30,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BB&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

