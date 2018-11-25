Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,041,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,019 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $261,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,020.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 393,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 358,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,295,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 195,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,349,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $39.09 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

