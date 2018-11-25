ValuEngine Upgrades Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CTRP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Nomura downgraded Ctrip.Com International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. CLSA downgraded Ctrip.Com International from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ctrip.Com International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC boosted its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 51,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

