ValuEngine Lowers SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) to Sell

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunCoke Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:SXCP opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. SunCoke Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $580.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.33.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). SunCoke Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $224.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Partners will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 22.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 416.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 89,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

