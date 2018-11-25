ValuEngine Lowers ExOne (XONE) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XONE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ExOne from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on ExOne from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $139.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 3.90. ExOne has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 28.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExOne will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ExOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ExOne by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ExOne by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

