ValuEngine Lowers Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DLTR. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,127.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,433.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 46.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

