ValuEngine Downgrades SPX Flow (FLOW) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on SPX Flow in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $45.00 price objective on SPX Flow and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SPX Flow presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of FLOW opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.42. SPX Flow has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $530.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.01 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Flow during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 5,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

