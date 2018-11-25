Vale (VALE) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) traded down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.26. 30,503,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 22,315,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vale SA will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 84.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

