US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,555 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,877,000 after purchasing an additional 339,306 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,712,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,166 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,845 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel Wisniewski sold 31,000 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,873,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,240.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Ferola sold 75,000 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $4,545,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,839.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,852 shares of company stock valued at $12,869,047 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. BioTelemetry’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/25/us-bancorp-de-lowers-position-in-biotelemetry-inc-beat.html.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.