US Bancorp DE Has $711,000 Position in AAR Corp. (AIR)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AAR were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in AAR by 11,341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 698,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,490,000 after purchasing an additional 692,741 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 299,692 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in AAR by 6,834.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 218,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 215,013 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in AAR by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,111,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,694,000 after purchasing an additional 141,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,458,000 after purchasing an additional 141,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 22,570 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $994,208.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 587,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,894,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald B. Woodard sold 10,239 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $477,546.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.72 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

