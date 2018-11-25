US Bancorp DE Acquires 19,714 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15,919.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the period.

CUZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.86. Cousins Properties Inc has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.91 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

