Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 17th

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the health services provider on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Universal Health Services has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $10.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

UHS opened at $131.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $135.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

