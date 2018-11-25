Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $28,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after acquiring an additional 325,354 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 24,337 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 46,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,529,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $727,623,000 after acquiring an additional 63,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Shares of UHS opened at $131.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $135.03.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.31%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

