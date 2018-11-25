Union Bankshares (UBSH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UBSH. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UBSH opened at $34.24 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Union Bankshares had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Bankshares will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G William Beale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $40,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,337,000 after purchasing an additional 78,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,119,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,338,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,684,000 after purchasing an additional 375,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,194,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,206,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,912,000 after purchasing an additional 130,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.