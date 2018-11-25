Unilever NV (UN) Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $35,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Unilever by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,924,000 after buying an additional 677,554 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 498,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,678,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 373,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,763,000 after buying an additional 28,101 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Unilever to $65.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of UN stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $58.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

